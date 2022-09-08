Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.34. The stock had a trading volume of 41,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,779. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.