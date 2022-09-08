Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $36.92 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 68,454 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 1.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $36,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VLO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.98. 24,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average is $109.90. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

