Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $67.54 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 3.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $67,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after buying an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,229. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

