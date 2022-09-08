Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $46,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

