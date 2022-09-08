Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Republic Services by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $148.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

