Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $700.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $45.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.