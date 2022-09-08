Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 2,264 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,142.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 626,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,183,000 after purchasing an additional 576,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $160.02. 42,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.25 and a 200 day moving average of $176.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

