Doyle Wealth Management Buys 590 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.42. The stock had a trading volume of 98,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,120. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average is $148.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $330.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

