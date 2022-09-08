Doyle Wealth Management Has $13.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,930 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.