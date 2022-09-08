Doyle Wealth Management Has $17.23 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $17,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 995.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 575,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,811. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

