Doyle Wealth Management Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 81,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,078. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

