Doyle Wealth Management Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 1.9% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $26,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.08. 11,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

