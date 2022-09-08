Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 3,031 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 31.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $248,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 61,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,588. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

