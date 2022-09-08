Doyle Wealth Management Sells 1,090 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.19. 153,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

