DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $24.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DraftKings to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

DraftKings Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.92. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DraftKings by 37.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 9.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 44.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

