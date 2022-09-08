DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $24.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DraftKings to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

DraftKings Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.92. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DraftKings by 37.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 9.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 44.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

