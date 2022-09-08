DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $24.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DraftKings to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.
DraftKings Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.92. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.
Institutional Trading of DraftKings
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.