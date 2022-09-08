Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.42

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

DCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,753 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,282,000 after buying an additional 2,142,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,559,000 after buying an additional 225,912 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,535,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,952,000 after buying an additional 465,629 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

