Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.30 million.

Duluth Stock Performance

DLTH opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Duluth has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $228.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 282.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth about $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 58.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.