Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

BROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $3,933,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dutch Bros Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of BROS opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.51. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.