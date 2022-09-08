DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

DynaResource Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

DynaResource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.