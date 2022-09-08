Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Shares of EIC stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

