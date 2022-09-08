EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in General Mills by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 177,722 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 592.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $1,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

