EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.391 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from EBOS Group’s previous final dividend of $0.39.

EBOS Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.58.

About EBOS Group

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, consumer, and animal care products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and multi-brand retail pharmacy services.

