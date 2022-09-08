Edge (EDGE) Price Reaches $0.0631 on Major Exchanges

Edge (EDGE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Edge has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $10,232.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge coin can now be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edge alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030524 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00088657 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00042627 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:EDGE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.