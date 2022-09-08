Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 624,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,343. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

