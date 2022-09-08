Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.77. 579,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $83,259,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10,808.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 864,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.