Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.85.

NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Elastic by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

