Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.85.
Elastic Stock Performance
NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Elastic by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
See Also
