Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,435 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,180 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.51. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

