Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $4.87 Million in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,000. Webster Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Webster Financial
In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Webster Financial Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of WBS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,188. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.
Webster Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.
Webster Financial Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Webster Financial (WBS)
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.