Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 15,866 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,993 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,866 shares during the quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVBN. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 70,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

EVBN stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.95. 40,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.