Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.51 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.83 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $82.24 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $103.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 16.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

