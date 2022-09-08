Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 270,522 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,522 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $43,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 249,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,853,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,742. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $35.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

