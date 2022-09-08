Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 103.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.12. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.