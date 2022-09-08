Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after buying an additional 36,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,939,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,190,000 after purchasing an additional 227,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $429.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.