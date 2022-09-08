Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of Markel stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $1,191.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,374. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,162.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,247.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,324.50.

Insider Activity at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

