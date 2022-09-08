Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $5.24 Million Investment in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFMO. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,565,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 293,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 215,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,259,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VFMO traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,474 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.91.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.