Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MGK stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

