Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

