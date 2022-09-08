ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.50 ($18.88) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ENI stock traded down €0.24 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €11.74 ($11.98). The stock had a trading volume of 9,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($10.57) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($15.10). The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.77.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.