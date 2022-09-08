Ensemble Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,017 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 8.2% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $94,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $324.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $313.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

