Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $21.01 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the quarter. BlackLine comprises 1.8% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $21,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $33,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BlackLine stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

