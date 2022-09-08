Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $31.82 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.8% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
ISRG opened at $210.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
