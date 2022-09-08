Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $31.82 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.8% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

ISRG opened at $210.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.