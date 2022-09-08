Ensemble Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,204 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up 7.6% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $87,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $29,878,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Ferrari stock opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.51.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

