Ensemble Capital Management LLC Purchases 73,725 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,725 shares during the period. Masimo comprises 4.2% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Masimo worth $48,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,982,000 after acquiring an additional 508,537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 5,103.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 293,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 551,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 259,865 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,985,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $146.14 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

