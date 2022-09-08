Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.29. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 44,268 shares traded.

EQX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

