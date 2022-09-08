Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 8th (ADEVF, AIAPF, BCOV, BILI, CEZYY, CFVI, LINC, NNGRY, OMC, PSO)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 8th:

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 99.00 to 96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 260 ($3.14).

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $38.00.

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from 820.00 to 1,010.00.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02).

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Redburn Partners.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87).

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.10 ($8.27) to €8.40 ($8.57).

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 8.00 to 9.00.

Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF). Pi Financial issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD). DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34).

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35).

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.