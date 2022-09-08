Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 8th (ADEVF, AIAPF, BCOV, BILI, CEZYY, CFVI, LINC, NNGRY, OMC, PSO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 8th:

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 99.00 to 96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 260 ($3.14).

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $38.00.

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from 820.00 to 1,010.00.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02).

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Redburn Partners.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87).

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.10 ($8.27) to €8.40 ($8.57).

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 8.00 to 9.00.

Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF). Pi Financial issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD). DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34).

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35).

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.