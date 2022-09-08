Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 109,597 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Distribution Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Distribution Acquisition

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

