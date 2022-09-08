ERn Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,818. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

