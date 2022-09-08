ERn Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,484. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81.

