ERn Financial LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SLYV traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.