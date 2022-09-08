ERn Financial LLC Has $13.21 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.50% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $56.82.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.